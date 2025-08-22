Bangladesh Bridge Authority cancels flat allocations for officials, employees

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has canceled the flat allocation for its officials and employees, following an investigation into allegations of illegal construction and allocation within an under-construction housing project.

The decision was made at the 115th board meeting of the BBA, held Thursday at the Bridge Division’s conference room. The meeting endorsed the recommendations of the investigation committee, which had been formed to probe the matter.

As a result, the temporary allocation of 270 under-construction flats, designated for BBA officials and employees, has been revoked.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, Chairman of the BBA Board and Adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. Members of the BBA Board attended the meeting both virtually and in person.

During the meeting, the Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, along with the Member Secretary of the Board, presented a PowerPoint presentation on the progress of decisions made in the 114th Board meeting, which had been approved by the President.