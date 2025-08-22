Bangladesh, Pakistan to allow visa-free entry for govt officials

The Advisory Council of the interim government has given its approval to a draft agreement that will allow reciprocal visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared the details during a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy after the meeting of the Advisory Council, which took place at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

The draft agreement allows Bangladeshi holders of diplomatic and official passports to travel to Pakistan without a visa. Similarly, Pakistani passport holders in the same category will be granted visa-free entry to Bangladesh.

“This agreement will remain valid for five years. Bangladesh has already signed similar agreements with 31 other countries,” Alam stated.

The press conference was also attended by Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad.