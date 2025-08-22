Smuggled Indian goods worth Tk 4 cr seized in Sylhet

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized smuggled Indian goods from Sylhet border areas on Thursday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, multiple special teams conducted drives in Sangram, Banglabazar, Sonalichela, Tamabil, Lafarge and Dibir Haor border areas and seized a large quantity of smuggling goods include Indian mehedy, betel nuts, cows, flower sweeps, candies, blankets, sugar, beer, motorcycles and barky.

Besides, a special patrol team of battalion headquarters with cooperation of Bangladesh Army conducted raid at Nanadigram in Goainghat upazila and seized smuggling Indian cumin, mehedy and Kit Kat chocolate.

The total worth of the seized goods is Tk 4.57 crore.

Sylhet BGB-48 Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident and said that necessary legal measures is underway.