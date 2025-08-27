NOVOAIR offers free additional 20 kg of baggage for Umrah passengers, students

NOVOAIR, one of the country’s private airlines, has announced an additional 20 kg of baggage for free to the passengers going for Umrah and students traveling abroad.

Passengers will be able to carry 40 kg of baggage in their checked-in baggage on domestic routes, said a press release issued today (27 August).

Generally, passengers are allowed to carry 20 kg of baggage in their checked-in baggage and 7 kg in their hand baggage.

Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR, said, “NOVOAIR is always committed to improving the quality of service and providing special facilities. This initiative is to make the journey of the Umrah passengers and students affordable and comfortable.”

The airline currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Saidpur, and Sylhet.