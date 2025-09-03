AI stethoscope detects heart conditions in seconds: UK study

A new generation of stethoscopes powered by artificial intelligence could transform how doctors detect heart disease, identifying serious conditions within seconds, according to researchers in the UK.

The device, developed by US firm Eko Health, replaces the traditional chest piece with a sensor about the size of a playing card. It uses a microphone to pick up subtle variations in heartbeat and blood flow, as well as recording an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The data is then uploaded to the cloud, where AI is trained on tens of thousands of patient records and analyses it almost instantly.

In a study led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, more than 12,000 patients from 96 GP practices in west and north-west London were examined with the AI tool.

Their outcomes were compared with patients from 109 surgeries where conventional stethoscopes were used.

The findings, presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual congress in Madrid, suggest the device significantly improves early detection.

Patients with heart failure were more than twice as likely to be diagnosed within 12 months, while abnormal heart rhythms — often symptomless but linked to higher stroke risk — were 3.5 times more likely to be identified. Cases of heart valve disease were also almost twice as likely to be picked up.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation and a consultant cardiologist, called the technology a potential “game-changer.” She said: “This is an elegant example of how the humble stethoscope, invented more than 200 years ago, can be upgraded for the 21st century.

Too often these conditions are only diagnosed late, when patients arrive at the hospital in an emergency. Earlier detection means people can access the treatment they need to live well for longer.”

Researchers say the results could pave the way for a nationwide rollout, with trials already planned in GP surgeries in south London, Sussex and Wales.