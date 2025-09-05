4 children diagnosed with bird flu in Bangladesh in first 8 months of 2025

So far in 2025, four children in Bangladesh have been diagnosed with avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

The children, aged between one and eight years, have all recovered after receiving treatment, confirmed Professor Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Dr Tahmina Shirin warned, “The number of cases this year is alarming. We must strengthen data sharing and collaboration to prevent spillover in Bangladesh.”

The information was shared on Wednesday (3 September) at a roundtable discussion titled “Avian Influenza in 2025: icddr,b Updating Research Strategy to Strengthen Bangladesh’s Preparedness.”

Experts at the event highlighted that avian influenza (AIV) is not only a concern for low- and middle-income countries but has also reemerged in humans globally in 2025, including in Europe and North America. Between January and August, 30 human cases were reported across eight countries, with Cambodia accounting for 14 and Bangladesh reporting four.

Since 2003, Bangladesh has reported 12 human cases, four of which occurred in the first eight months of 2025. Seven of the 12 cases were in children under five, while all cases this year involved children aged 1–8 years, underscoring their vulnerability. Experts stressed the urgent need for stronger AIV surveillance to monitor transmission, risk factors, host–pathogen dynamics, animal–human interactions, and vaccine efficacy, and to strengthen pandemic preparedness.

The roundtable, convened by icddr,b, brought together government representatives, academics, and international stakeholders to review the current situation and validate a national research strategy for avian influenza in Bangladesh.

Dr Sukanta Chowdhury, scientist at icddr,b, presented findings from a collaborative study by the One Health Research Unit of icddr,b (2024–2025), supported by the US CDC, aimed at shaping a national AIV research strategy. The study revealed that 95% of air samples from live bird markets in Dhaka and Gazipur tested positive for AIV, identifying these markets as high-risk zones for human transmission. Nearly half of all chickens found dead in these markets carried the avian influenza H5 subtype.

A systematic review under the project also identified critical biosecurity failures across the poultry sector, including inadequate isolation of sick birds, poor waste management, and unhygienic conditions in holding areas.

Dr Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Senior Scientist at icddr,b, discussed factors limiting the mutation of the globally concerning clade 2.3.4.4b, which has shown limited prevalence in Bangladesh.

The event gathered representatives from the Department of Livestock Services, IEDCR, Forest Department, Dhaka North and South City Corporations, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Sylhet Agricultural University, Jahangirnagar University, One Health Bangladesh, IUCN, WHO, FAO, US CDC, and other partners. Participants provided valuable input on surveillance, interventions, vaccines, risk factors, One Health approaches, and policy.

Special guests at the event included Prof Tahmina Shirin, Director, IEDCR; Md Jahidul Kabir, deputy chief conservator of Forests, Bangladesh Forest Department, MOEFCC; Prof Nitish Chandra Debnath, One Health Bangladesh; Prof Dr Mahmudur Rahman, One Health Bangladesh and Dr Bill Davis, US CDC.

Bill Davis of the US CDC congratulated the icddr,b study team, saying, “Output of this discussion will be a valuable document for not only CDC but also other global public health organizations.”