From Cairo to Old Dhaka: Global tastes unite at Gourmet Kebab Fest

From the moment I walked in, I knew I was in for a treat: Smoky aromas filled the air, chefs carved and grilled at live stations, and the tables promised a journey across continents, all on one plate.

The launch brought dignitaries, media, foodies, and some of the most passionate chefs I’ve met. The Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Omar Fahmy, captured it perfectly: “Kebabs, as many of you know, are more than just food. They are a story told across centuries of trade routes, shared tables, and the wonders of hospitality.”

Kebabs from every corner of the world

What impressed me first was the sheer variety. This wasn’t just about your standard seekh or shish kebabs; it was a carefully curated collection of flavours that reflected traditions from the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond.

The Egyptian Halla Kebab was a gentle beginning — marinated with earthy spices and grilled slowly, the meat was juicy yet delicately flavoured. Next came the iconic Kofta Kebab, minced lamb blended with parsley and onion, grilled till smoky but still tender inside. It was the sort of kebab that makes you pause, close your eyes, and let the flavours speak for themselves.