37 firms granted conditional approval to export hilsa to India

The Ministry of Commerce has granted conditional approval to 37 firms to export hilsa to India ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

A notification in this regard confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

The export period has been fixed from September 16, 2025 to October 5.

The government has imposed certain conditions on the export of Hilsha fish. These include:

1. The rules and provisions of the Export Policy 2024-27 must be followed;

2. This permit will remain valid from 16 September, 2025 to 5 October, 2025;

3. Customs authorities will conduct proper examination of the exportable goods;

4. For subsequent applications, all documents and evidence regarding the actual quantity exported against the previously approved quantity must be submitted;

5. No more than the approved quantity may be exported;

6. During each shipment, the customs authorities shall verify through the ASYCUDA World System to ensure that no quantity beyond the approved limit is exported;

7. This approval is non-transferable; under no circumstances may the approved exporter refrain from exporting and assign the contract to a subcontractor;

8. The government reserves the right to cancel this.