Alauddin Khan takes charge as new DG of Shilpakala Academy

Abul Faiz Md. Alauddin Khan has officially taken charge as the new Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, country’s foremost national institution for the promotion of arts and culture.

Currently serving as Additional Secretary (Administration) at Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Khan was given this additional responsibility through a formal order issued by the ministry on September 14.

On his first working day in the new role, he attended a courtesy meeting with the officers and staff of Shilpakala Academy.

The event, held at academy’s premises, was confirmed by Mahmudul Haque Jihad, Academy’s Public Relations Officer (additional duty).

During the program, representatives from all departments welcomed him with floral greetings, marking the beginning of a new leadership chapter for the institution.

Addressing the gathering, Alauddin Khan reflected on the role of culture in society and emphasized the Academy’s responsibility as a national institution.

He stated that culture is not merely a contrast to so-called counter-culture, but rather a powerful force that brings harmony where there is division, peace where there is unrest and a sense of aesthetic beauty that uplifts the human spirit.

According to him, culture is essential for creating unity and social cohesion and institutions like Shilpakala Academy must lead that charge.

He also shared his belief that those who work in the Academy should consider their roles not merely as jobs, but as part of a larger mission and vision.

He said that when an artist performs with sincerity and artistry, their work resonates deeply with audiences and brings people closer emotionally.

Encouraging the staff to take pride in their work, he urged them to actively engage the public in meaningful cultural practices that resist the spread of negative or diluted forms of art.

The meeting was moderated by Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Deputy Director of Drama and Film Department.

Several high-ranking officials addressed the gathering, including Md. Billal Hossain Khan, Joint Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs; Mousumi Sarker Rakhi, Deputy Secretary for Development and Planning (Branch-2) with additional responsibility for Shilpakala Branch; Fayez Zahir, Director of Drama and Film Department and Sarkar Zia Uddin Ahmed, President of Officers’ Welfare Association and Deputy Director of Finance Subdivision.

This leadership change follows the resignation of Professor Syed Jamil Ahmed, who was appointed Director General in February following the fall of the previous Awami League government.

After only a few months in office, he stepped down from the role. Since then, the Academy’s Secretary, Waris Hossain, had been serving as Acting Director General.