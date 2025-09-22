UK supermarkets launch brand new fruit with major health benefits

A unique new fruit has hit the shelves of UK supermarkets. The distinctive red berry grapes, dubbed Boombites, are being hailed as the latest superfruit. They may look like your average grape, but once bitten into, they reveal a deep, juicy red pulp akin to that of a berry or cherry.

This exciting new fruit is available exclusively at M&S and Ocado, retailing at £3 per punnet. It boasts antioxidant levels on par with blueberries and triple the resveratrol content. The Boombites are packed with anthocyanins – the same polyphenols that give superfood status to berries such as goji and cranberries.

These are associated with potential health-boosting mechanisms, including reduced inflammation, protection against cell damage, and promoting good gut health.

Preliminary research suggests that these red berry grapes could help regulate blood sugar levels, offering slower glucose uptake despite their natural sweetness. This could be a game-changer for fruit enthusiasts looking to maintain their health without sacrificing flavour.

Red berry grapes are poised to become an incredibly versatile new superfruit. Just like table grapes, they make for a tasty, healthy snack. Their high antioxidant content means they’re also great for pre- or post-workout or just the perfect way to start your morning.

Crimson berry grapes are a natural hybrid between some of the world’s finest table grapes, which traditionally all have white flesh on the inside, and ancient grape varieties that have red flesh fruit and were traditionally only used for wine production. To develop the new red berry grapes, thousands of different combinations of small and soft, red-fleshed wine grapes with large, sweet, and crunchy seedless table grapes were required.