England, Portugal close in on World Cup qualification as key European clashes loom

England and Portugal are on the verge of securing top spots in their 2026 World Cup qualifying groups with two games to spare, as several other European nations edge closer to booking their tickets to next year’s finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

England dominant, Tuchel backs in-form squad

Thomas Tuchel’s England are in firm control of Group K, having won five from five without conceding a goal. Their emphatic 5-0 win over Serbia in Belgrade last month underlined their dominance, and a victory over Latvia in Riga on Tuesday would seal qualification — provided Serbia fail to beat Albania on Saturday.

England currently lead Albania by seven points with three games left, while Serbia trail a further point behind but hold a game in hand. With confidence high, Tuchel has opted to stick with the same group of players that impressed in September, leaving out established stars like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish.

“Keep on pushing,” Tuchel said in a message to those omitted. “This was the best camp so far in terms of spirit and teamwork. We decided to invite the same group to build on that.”

Serbia’s clash with Albania could prove decisive in the race for second place and a potential play-off spot.

Portugal eyeing early qualification

Portugal, led by Roberto Martinez, are also well placed to wrap up Group F. After scoring eight goals across two wins in September, they can clinch qualification with victories over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and Hungary on Tuesday — unless Armenia upset both teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his scoring form with three goals last month, including one in a 3-2 win over Hungary. Portugal are aiming for a seventh consecutive World Cup appearance.

Norway on the brink, Italy in danger

Norway are one win away from reaching their first World Cup since 1998, thanks to a free-scoring start to Group I qualifying. With 24 goals in five straight wins, and Erling Haaland netting nine — including five in an 11-1 demolition of Moldova — Norway are flying.

They host Israel on Saturday and could seal qualification if they win and Italy drop points against Estonia or Israel. However, Norway will be without captain Martin Ødegaard, who picked up a knee injury while playing for Arsenal.

Coach Stale Solbakken acknowledged the blow but urged focus: “We lost our captain, and we have to live with that. Of course, you get angry and upset, but then you quickly have to think constructively.”

Italy, four-time world champions, face the prospect of missing a third straight World Cup. After play-off heartbreaks in 2018 and 2022, they’ll be desperate to avoid the same fate.

Other contenders: France, Spain, Croatia, Switzerland

France, winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, can qualify with victories over Azerbaijan and Iceland — if Ukraine and Iceland draw. Spain, the reigning European champions, also have a chance to qualify if they beat Georgia and Bulgaria, though they will need favourable results elsewhere in Group E.

Croatia and Switzerland could also book their places this week with the right results.

Germany under pressure after early setback

Germany, meanwhile, are under pressure in Group A following a surprise opening loss to Slovakia. Julian Nagelsmann’s side face Luxembourg on Friday before a trip to Northern Ireland, with little room for further slip-ups as they try to regain footing in a competitive group.