Adviser, stuck in severe traffic jam, later reaches by motorbike

Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, who has been in a severe traffic jam on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway for three hours, later reached his destination on the Sarail-Bishwaroad intersection in Brahmanbaria by a motorcycle.

His convoy, accompanied by the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, started for Bishwaroad from Ashuganj around 10:15AM on Wednesday to inspect dilapidated Dhaka–Sylhet highway.

After being stuck in traffic for three hours on a 15-minute road, the advisor reached the Sarail Bishwa Road intersection on a motorcycle around 1PM.