Goals galore in Champions League as PSG hit seven, Arsenal cruise past Atletico

Paris Saint-Germain led a night of high-scoring action in the Champions League on Tuesday, thrashing Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in Germany. Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven also registered big wins, each scoring six, while Arsenal dominated Atletico Madrid 4-0 in London.

Erling Haaland was on target as Manchester City secured a 2-0 win away to Villarreal, with 43 goals scored across nine matches.

Champions PSG produced their biggest away win in the competition, with first-half goals from Willian Pacho, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and a brace from Desire Doue. Leverkusen missed one penalty and converted another, but were outclassed after both sides went down to ten men. Nuno Mendes, Ousmane Dembele—on his return from injury—and Vitinha completed the scoring for the visitors.

“It’s my first game back, I feel great but not yet 100 percent,” Dembele told Canal Plus after marking his comeback with a goal following his Ballon d’Or win.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan joined PSG and Arsenal with a perfect record from three games, defeating Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in Brussels. Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Pio Esposito all found the net.

Arsenal continued their impressive form with a third consecutive clean sheet in Europe. Second-half goals from Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, and a double from Viktor Gyokeres—ending his seven-game goal drought—sealed a commanding win over Atletico.

At Villarreal, Haaland’s 15th goal in 11 matches this season gave City the lead, with Bernardo Silva adding the second. Coach Pep Guardiola praised the team’s growing confidence.

Borussia Dortmund earned a 4-2 victory at FC Copenhagen, with Felix Nmecha scoring twice and Ramy Bensebaini netting a penalty. Despite two goals from the Danish side, they remain winless in the group stage.

Barcelona bounced back from their previous loss to PSG by overwhelming Olympiacos 6-1. Fermin Lopez starred with a hat-trick, while Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford also scored. Ayoub El Kaabi’s penalty was a mere consolation.

Newcastle United claimed back-to-back wins with a 3-0 home victory over Benfica. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring, while substitute Harvey Barnes added two more in the second half. Benfica remain bottom of their group without a point.

PSV stunned Serie A champions Napoli with a 6-2 win. After Scott McTominay opened the scoring for the visitors, PSV responded with goals from Ismael Saibari, Dennis Man (2), Ricardo Pepi, and Couhaib Driouech, with an own goal also contributing. Napoli had Lorenzo Lucca sent off.

The night’s only goalless draw came in Kazakhstan, where Kairat Almaty and Pafos played out a 0-0 stalemate.