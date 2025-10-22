La Liga cancels Barcelona-Villarreal match in Miami due to domestic backlash

La Liga has cancelled its plans to stage Barcelona’s December 20 match against Villarreal in Miami, citing “uncertainty” surrounding the fixture within Spain. The decision ends what would have been the first-ever European domestic league match played abroad.

In a statement released Tuesday, Spain’s top flight said the promoter of the match had pulled out due to growing domestic tensions and criticism, saying it “deeply regrets” the cancellation of what it called a “historic and unparalleled opportunity” to promote Spanish football internationally.

The game was set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with tickets originally due to go on presale the same day. That presale was “delayed” before the match was officially moved back to Villarreal’s Estadio de la Cerámica.

Barcelona expressed disappointment at the decision but said they “respect and accept” it, while also lamenting the lost opportunity to grow La Liga’s presence in the U.S. market.

“The fans in the United States will be deprived of witnessing this match live,” the club said.

However, the timing of La Liga’s announcement sparked backlash, particularly from Villarreal head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, who criticised the league for releasing the news during half-time of his team’s Champions League loss to Manchester City.

“It’s a lack of respect to the club, our professionals, and the fans,” said Marcelino. “Tomorrow the club will respond.”

The proposed Miami fixture had faced growing resistance within Spain. The Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) led protests over the weekend, with players standing still for 15 seconds at the start of league matches. Real Madrid also publicly opposed the plan, with captain Dani Carvajal calling it “a stain” on the competition and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois warning it would “adulterate” the league.

Despite securing exceptional approval from UEFA, which generally opposes overseas domestic matches, La Liga’s effort to globalise the competition has once again fallen short. This marks the closest the league has come to playing abroad after years of pushing for international expansion.

Separately, UEFA has also granted temporary approval for a Serie A match between AC Milan and Como to be played in Australia in February.