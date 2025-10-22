G2G fuel import, direct procurement of e-passport materials get govt nod

The Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday recommended two major proposals for policy approval, including the import of refined fuel oil through a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement for 2026 and the direct procurement of e-passport materials.

The meeting of the committee, held at Bangladesh Secretariat, was virtually chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

The proposals came from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and the Ministry of Home Affairs, respectively.

Under the first proposal, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division sought policy approval for the purchase and import of refined fuel oil under the direct purchase method through G2G arrangements for the period of January to December 2026.

After reviewing the submission, the committee recommended the proposal for policy approval, recognising the importance of ensuring a stable supply of fuel to meet the country’s energy demands.

The second agenda item, placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, concerned the ongoing project titled ‘Introduction of E-Passport and Automated Border Control Management in Bangladesh’.

The proposal sought policy approval for the direct contracting method to procure one crore e-passport raw materials-extendable up to 50 lakh additional raw materials in emergencies-alongside 57 lakh e-passport booklets and associated training packages.

After detailed discussions, the committee recommended the proposal for policy approval, citing the project’s strategic importance in maintaining the continuity of e-passport issuance and enhancing border management efficiency.

Both recommendations will now move forward for final approval by the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase.

Official sources said these approvals are part of the administration’s broader efforts to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and modernise national identification and border control systems.