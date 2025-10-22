Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first glimpse of daughter Dua in heartwarming Diwali post

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this Diwali by sharing the first-ever photos of their daughter, Dua Padukone, on Instagram.

The festive post captured the family celebrating Diwali in traditional attire. Ranveer looked elegant in an off-white kurta with a matching coat and necklace, while Deepika stunned in a red suit adorned with statement jewellery. Little Dua, dressed in a matching red outfit, charmed everyone as she twinned with her mother and smiled for the camera.

The photos showed touching family moments, including Ranveer wrapping his arms around Deepika and Dua, and a special slide of Deepika performing the Diwali puja with her daughter.

The post drew an outpouring of love from celebrities and fans alike. Hansika Motwani commented, “So cute,” while Rajkummar Rao wrote, “So cute. God bless you guys.” Ananya Panday added, “Oh my god,” echoing fans’ excitement over baby Dua’s first public appearance.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, honouring both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. Their daughter, Dua, was born on September 8, 2024.

The heartwarming Diwali post marks a new chapter for the couple, now embracing parenthood in the public eye.