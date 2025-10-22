Complaint filed over tender irregularities at Barguna health complex

An allegation of irregularities and corruption has been raised over the procurement of MSR (Medical and Surgical Requisites) items worth Tk 47.85 lakh for the 2025–26 fiscal year at the Amtali Upazila Health Complex and Kukua Health Center in Barguna.

According to a written complaint filed with the Barguna Civil Surgeon, Mosammat Shamsunnahar Ruby, owner of M/s Bithi Traders and a participant in the tender process, alleged that the tender was manipulated to favour another bidder.

The complaint states that under the e-Government Procurement (e-GP) system, tenders were invited in six groups for MSR items. Five firms submitted their bids through the online platform and the tenders were opened on September 18 at 2 PM in the office of the procuring entity.

Despite M/s Bithi Traders being the lowest bidder, the complaint alleges that Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Chinmoy Hawlader and tender consultant Arifur Rahman Emon approved Sikdar International for the purchase through corrupt means.

Ruby has sought action against those involved by submitting the complaint to the Civil Surgeon of Barguna.

When contacted, Dr Chinmoy Hawlader denied the allegations brought against him.

Barguna Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Abul Fattah confirmed receiving the complaint and said it has been forwarded to higher authorities for necessary action.