Uganda bus crash leaves 63 dead, several injured

At least 63 people were killed and several others injured in a tragic road accident involving two buses on Uganda’s Kampala-Gulu highway early Wednesday, police have confirmed.

According to a statement released on X by the Uganda Police, the collision occurred just after midnight when the two buses collided head-on during an overtaking maneuver. All occupants of the vehicles involved lost their lives, while multiple others sustained injuries.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.