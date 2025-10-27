42,761 polling stations to be set up across country

The voting will be held at 42,761 polling stations across the country, with the number of polling booths at these stations standing at 244,649.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed announced the polling station lists on Monday during a briefing.

”We’ve finalised the list of the polling stations. The total number of polling stations is 42,761 in 300 constituencies of 64 districts. There will be nearly 2,45,000 polling booths–1,15,137 for male and 1,29,602 for female voters.”

”A polling station has been installed for on average some 3,000 voters,” the EC Secretary added.