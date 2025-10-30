Purbachal plot scam hearings against Hasina, 52 others deferred to Nov 2

A Dhaka court on Thursday adjourned until November 2 the hearings in three corruption cases filed against 53 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under RAJUK Purbachal New Town Project.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order after granting a time petition submitted by the prosecution.

So far, 54 witnesses have testified across the three cases involving Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and other members of Sheikh family; Radwan Mujib Siddique, Tulip Siddique and Azmina Siddique.

In detail, 19 witnesses have been examined in the case against 17 accused, including Hasina and Rehana; 16 witnesses have testified in the case against 18 accused, including Hasina and Azmina and 19 witnesses have given their statements in the case against 18 accused, including Hasina and Radwan Mujib.

Meanwhile, proceedings in three other similar cases against 47 people, including Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, are continuing before the Dhaka Special Judge Court-5.

On July 31, the Court-5 framed charges in those three cases and issued arrest warrants as the accused remained absconding. On the same day, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the other three related cases.

Earlier, on July 20, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib transferred the cases to the trial courts after noting that the accused had failed to appear despite repeated summons.

A gazette notification was also issued on July 1, summoning 100 accused, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed the six cases between January 12 and 14, 2025, and submitted charge sheets on March 10.

According to case details, On January 14, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed a case against eight, including Sheikh Hasina, over a 10-katha Purbachal plot scam. A charge sheet was later submitted against 12.

On the same day, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan filed another case against 15, including Hasina and Joy; the charge sheet named 17.

On January 13, Salahuddin filed another case against 15, including Hasina, Rehana, Radwan Mujib, Tulip Siddiq, and Azmina Siddiq; the charge sheet named 17.

Another case filed that day accused 16, including Hasina, Tulip, and Azmina; the charge sheet named 18.

Yet another case was filed against Radwan Mujib and 15 others; the charge sheet named 18.

On January 12, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed a case against 16, including Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul; the charge sheet named 18.