Spark Gear offers 30pc discount on clothing to celebrate anniversary

The country’s leading modern fashion and lifestyle brand, Spark Gear, has announced a special offer marking its 17th anniversary. From November 4 to 8, customers can enjoy 30% off on clothing at any Spark Gear outlet across Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by the brand.

The company stated that the anniversary discount will apply to a wide range of high-quality clothing for men, women, and children. Every outfit from Spark Gear is made with comfortable fabrics, ensuring both style and ease for the wearer.

For women, the discount covers everyday wear as well as party and outdoor fashion. The collection includes knit tops, ethnic one-pieces, tank tops, leggings, jeggings, ethnic two-pieces, bottoms, denim, trousers, kurta’s, palazzos, and winter wear.

For men, Spark Gear offers casual shirts, denim, chinos, polo T-shirts, pajamas, T-shirts, formal shirts and trousers, suits, blazers, ties, and various accessories.

The children’s collection also comes with exciting options. For girls: frocks, party frocks, pants, three-piece sets, leggings, and tops; and for boys: sets, denim pants, polo shirts, casual shirts, T-shirts, and winter wear.

Alongside clothing, Spark Gear showrooms also feature a variety of international cosmetics brands. Their collection includes perfumes for men and women, and for women’s beauty care-moisturizers, toners, lipsticks, nail polish, serums, eyeshadows, blushes, lip balms, hair oils, face washes, creams, lotions, and shampoos. Popular partner brands such as Golden Rose and Pastel are also available, although cosmetics are not included in the discount offer.