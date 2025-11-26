Human chain in Habiganj demands justice for murder

A human chain was formed at Habiganj’s Chunarughat upazila demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the brutal murder of a local truck driver Md Abdur Rahim Mortuz.

The protest was held at Maddhya Bazaar area in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon and saw hundreds of men and women standing along both sides of the road, expressing their strong condemnation of the crime.

The protest was led by the victim’s family member, Upazila BNP leaders, truck–CNG workers, transport owners, local traders and residents.

Advocate Monirul Islam, president of Chunarughat upazila BNP, said, “This was a cruel and premeditated murder. We demand that all involved be immediately arrested and brought to justice.”

Advocate Mir Siraj Ali, general secretary, added, “People are grieving in the streets today. It is the administration’s responsibility to ensure the arrest and exemplary punishment of the culprits.”

Other speakers, including BNP leader Abdul Matin Sarkar and workers’ leader Lokman, stressed, “A hard-working worker has been brutally killed. No justice is acceptable without the maximum punishment for such heinous criminals.”

The most heart-wrenching moment of the protest came when Mortuz’s daughter, in tearful tones, said, “My father was the sole earner for our family. His murder has left us destitute. We want justice—we want the killers of my father executed.”

Investigating officer SI Mridul Kumar confirmed that two suspects involved in the case have been arrested and sent to jail through the court.

He added that three to four more unidentified suspects are still at large, and operations to arrest them are ongoing. “Very soon, all will be brought under the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mortuz’s colleagues warned that if justice is not ensured quickly, they will be forced to launch even stronger protests.