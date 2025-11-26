Forex reserves cross $31.1b

Bangladesh’s gross foreign exchange reserves surpassed $31.1 billion on Tuesday, buoyed by robust remittance inflows from overseas workers, according to an updated report released by Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The central bank reported that remittances for the first 24 days of November totaled $2.34 billion, averaging around $97 million per day.

This brings the cumulative remittances for the current fiscal year (FY 2025-26, July–November 24, 2025) to $12.49 billion, reflecting a 14.7 percent growth compared to $10.17 billion received during the same period in FY 2024-25.

Under the IMF’s BPM6 standard, Bangladesh’s forex reserves stood at $26.39 billion, while the overall gross reserves crossed the $31.1 billion mark, providing a significant cushion for the country’s external accounts.

Monthly remittance inflows have remained strong in recent months, with $2.48 billion in July, $2.42 billion in August, $2.68 billion in September and $2.56 billion in October.

Analysts say the sustained high inflow of remittances not only strengthens the country’s foreign exchange reserves but also plays a key role in ensuring economic stability.