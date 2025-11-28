Chameera’s 4-wicket burst sends Sri Lanka into T20 Tri-Series final

Dushmantha Chameera produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, taking 4 for 20, to guide Sri Lanka into the final of the T20 tri-series with a tense six-run win over Pakistan on Thursday.

Defending 184, Sri Lanka held Pakistan to 178 for 7, despite captain Salman Ali Agha’s career-best unbeaten 63.

Pakistan had already secured a spot in Saturday’s final after three straight wins, but Sri Lanka needed a victory to edge out Zimbabwe and join them.

Their hopes were set up by opener Kamil Mishra, whose impressive 76 off 48 balls powered Sri Lanka to 184 for 5.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka praised his side’s resilience, saying, “Proud of how the boys bounced back. Everybody contributed … and Chameera showed world-class bowling.”

Chameera struck early with a brilliant power-play burst of 3 for 3, derailing Pakistan’s chase.

He removed Sahibzada Farhan with a slower ball, trapped Babar Azam lbw for a two-ball duck, and had Fakhar Zaman caught at mid-on to leave Pakistan struggling at 43 for 4 in the sixth over.

Saim Ayub looked dangerous with 27 off 18 but chopped Eshan Malinga onto his stumps.

Agha and Usman Khan revived the innings with a 56-run stand before Wanindu Hasaranga broke through in the 13th over, removing Usman for 33.

Agha and Mohammad Nawaz then counterattacked ferociously, adding 70 runs off just 36 balls to bring Pakistan back into the contest. Malinga dismissed Nawaz for 27 in the penultimate over, leaving Pakistan needing 10 runs off the final six balls.

Chameera returned for the last over and closed out the match expertly, conceding only three runs and lifting Sri Lanka into the final.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were sent in to bat and made a flying start through Mishra and Kusal Mendis, who added 58 for 1 in the powerplay.

Mendis scored a brisk 40 before being trapped lbw by Abrar Ahmed. Mishra continued to dominate with excellent sweeps and clean hitting until he was dismissed in the 17th over, caught at deep mid-wicket.

Janith Liyanage (24 not out) and Shanaka (17 not out) added valuable late runs, scoring 24 off the final two overs from Mirza and Mohammad Wasim—runs that ultimately made the difference.

Reflecting on the defeat, Agha said Pakistan paid the price for a poor start. “It was gettable with the dew coming in but we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and gave away too many runs in the powerplay. I would have been happier if I had finished the game, but it was good to spend some time in the middle.”