Teachers’ absence, fake attendance plague Sunamganj school

Balia Government Primary School in Paikurati Union, Dharmapasha Upazila, Sunamganj, has become a stark example of how mismanagement, political influence, and systemic malpractice are compromising education.

With only 21 students enrolled, the school operates more like a bureaucratic formality than a place of learning. Despite government orders to remain open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, classes often start late, end early, or do not take place at all.

Parents expressed frustration over the situation.

“The school is open, but closed,” one parent said. “Teachers come and go at will. Even with just three students in class, there’s no roll call or teaching.”

A significant issue is the falsification of attendance records. Assistant teacher Mehedi Hasan Dali has become the focus of criticism. Locals claim he regularly attends political events, including the November 12 roadshow of BNP MP candidate Anisul Haque, yet his name is marked as “present” in the school register.

Sources also allege that Dali signs the attendance register up to seven days in advance, ensuring apparent full attendance despite frequent absences. When questioned, Dali denied any wrongdoing. These are fabricated allegations,” he said. “I attend school regularly but leave around 2 PM.”

Headmistress Shelly was absent on November 19 and 20, yet her name was recorded as present. Upazila education officials later claimed she was on leave, but no formal application or approval could be found, leading locals to suspect a cover-up.

“They invented a ‘holiday’ when reporters arrived,” said a resident. “It’s about saving faces, not solving problems.”

The school has five teachers, including one on maternity leave, but real classroom instruction is minimal. Some classes have only two or three students, with no lessons, supervision, or accountability.

“There are more teachers than students, yet nothing is taught,” said a parent. Teachers reportedly complete attendance sheets themselves, with no oversight.

Residents say political connections protect teachers from action.”Complain about a politically connected teacher, and nothing happens,” said a community member. “Officials stay silent out of fear or favor.”

Dharmapasha Upazila Education Officer Manabendra Das confirmed prior complaints had been ignored. “We warned them before. This time, we are investigating. If necessary, we may recommend closing the school,” he said.

Parents remain skeptical about enforcement, and many are transferring their children elsewhere. Enrollment is expected to decline further.

“If my child stays here, his future will be ruined,” said a mother.

At Balia Government Primary School, systemic absenteeism, fake attendance, and political influence are eroding education, leaving children as the most vulnerable victims.