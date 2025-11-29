Schoolgirl’s hanging body found in Sylhet

Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Jhuma Akter, 10, daughter of Harun Mia, a resident of Amlashid village under Barthakuri union in the upazila. Jhuma was a Class IV student.
According to locals, Jhuma was found hanging in the family’s cowshed.
Later, family members informed police upon discovering her.
Zakiganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Zahirul Islam Munna confirmed the incident and said that the child may have accidentally hanged herself while playing.
Further investigation is being conducted, added the OC.