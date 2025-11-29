Over 20 lakh taxpayers file returns online this year

More than 20 lakh taxpayers have filed their income tax returns online, so far, in the current 2025-26 tax year, reflecting a strong and positive response to the National Board of Revenue’s (NBR’s) digital tax services.

According to an NBR press release issued here today, the online e-return system, launched on August 4, 2025 by Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, has rapidly gained popularity among taxpayers at home and abroad.

The user-friendly platform (www.etaxnbr.gov.bd) allows taxpayers to file returns without uploading any documents and to pay taxes digitally through debit or credit cards, internet banking, or mobile financial services such as bKash and Nagad.

Upon submission, taxpayers can instantly download their acknowledgement slip and income tax certificate.

This year, NBR has made e-return filing mandatory for most individual taxpayers, except senior citizens aged 65 years or above, taxpayers with physical disabilities or special needs, Bangladeshi citizens living abroad, legal representatives filing on behalf of deceased taxpayers, and foreign nationals working in Bangladesh.

Although exempted groups are not required to file online, they may opt to file e-returns voluntarily.

The release further stated that taxpayers facing registration-related difficulties may apply to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Taxes by December 15, 2025 and upon approval from an Additional or Joint Commissioner will be allowed to file paper returns.

For expatriate Bangladeshis, NBR has introduced an email-based system to facilitate online registration.

By sending passport details, NID number, and email address to ereturn@etaxnbr.gov.bd, they can receive a registration link and OTP, enabling them to complete e-return filing from abroad.

To enhance service delivery, NBR has provided extensive training on e-return filing to taxpayers as well as to authorized representatives including income tax lawyers, chartered accountants, cost and management accountants, and chartered secretaries.

A dedicated call center has also been launched to support e-return users. By dialing 09643 71 71 71, taxpayers can receive immediate assistance. In addition, e-return help desks in all tax zones across the country are offering on-site and telephone-based services during office hours.

The NBR has also urged all individual taxpayers to file their income tax returns for the 2025-26 tax year using the e-return system by December 31, 2025.