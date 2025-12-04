Heathrow Airport announces changes to drop-offs

Heathrow Airport has announced changes to passenger drop‑offs at its terminals, making it more expensive and enforcing a time limit for the first time.

From January, the west London airport will increase its terminal drop-off fee from £6 to £7 and will give travellers 10 minutes in the drop-off areas before issuing a Parking Charge Notice (PCN).

Visitors to the drop-off zones can pre-pay online or by phone and must do before midnight the following day otherwise they could be charged an £80 fine.

A spokesperson for the airport, which is the busiest in the country, said the changes were aimed at “smoothing traffic flow and reducing congestion”.

They added: “It helps reduce congestion, encourages public transport use, and ensures our forecourts are used for their intended purpose.

“Free drop-off and pick-up options remain available for all terminals at all our Park and Ride car parks.”

They added that 95% of passenger visits to the terminal drop-off zones were under 10 minutes.

Gatwick, Luton, Stansted and Southend airports already charge a minimum of £7 for passenger drop-off. London City airport offers this for free.