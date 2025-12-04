Qatar ready to send air ambulance for Khaleda Zia

Qatar is prepared to send an air ambulance to take BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia abroad for medical treatment.

The information was confirmed on Thursday by the Qatar Embassy in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, specialist medical teams from the United Kingdom and China have joined in providing treatment for the BNP chairperson.

Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from various complications including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung problems, and eye-related illnesses.

After the fall of the Awami League government in the mass uprising on 5 August last year, she was released. Thereafter, on 7 January this year, she went to London for advanced medical treatment. After staying in London for 117 days for treatment, she returned to the country on 6 May.