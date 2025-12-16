Fizz now a Knight Rider with record Rs 9.20cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) created a buzz at the IPL 2026 auction by securing Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman for a staggering Rs 9.20 crore, making him the highest-paid Bangladeshi bowler in IPL history.

Starting with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Mustafizur initially drew attention from Delhi Capitals, who opened the bidding. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) soon joined the fray, and after Delhi withdrew, a thrilling bidding war ensued between KKR and CSK for the death-over specialist.

Renowned for his expertise in the final overs, Mustafizur has been a sought-after player in T20 franchise cricket, having previously represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the tournament.

His record-breaking price surpasses that of former all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was bought by KKR in 2011 for USD 425,000, underlining the increasing recognition of Bangladeshi cricketing talent on the global stage.

With his sharp variations and proven consistency, Mustafizur is expected to be a key asset for KKR in the upcoming IPL season.