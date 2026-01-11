Tahsan confirms separation with Roza

Popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan has confirmed that he and his second wife, makeup artist Roza Ahmed, are no longer together, ending months of speculation about their marriage.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Tahsan said, “The news is true. We have been separated for a long time; since the end of July last year. Details will be announced at the right time.”

He added, “I had avoided speaking publicly, but with false news circulating about our wedding anniversary, I felt it was necessary to clarify that we are not together now.”

Tahsan and Roza were married on January 4, 2025, after knowing each other for just four months.

Roza, originally from Barishal, has been living in New York for the past three years, where she runs her own bridal makeup business, Roza’s Bridal Makeover.

This marks Tahsan’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila in August 2006; the marriage lasted 11 years before ending in divorce in 2017.