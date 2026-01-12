Chinese medical technology can help advance country’s healthcare sector

China’s state-of-the-art medical technology and clinical expertise can play a significant role in strengthening Bangladesh’s healthcare sector through knowledge sharing, specialist collaboration, and medical tourism facilitation, experts said.

Speaking during a recent medical exchange programme, the CEO of Belt & Road Healthcare Center said that over the last three days, eight specialist doctors from China were brought to Bangladesh from two reputed hospitals, including GZ Hospital.

During their visit, the Chinese specialists toured hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram, interacted with patients, held discussions with Bangladeshi doctors, and provided professional medical suggestions.

“The main objective of this initiative is to explore how Bangladesh’s medical sector can be further improved with the support of Chinese hospitals and advanced Chinese medical expertise,” the CEO said.

He added that the programme also aimed to simplify the process for Bangladeshi patients seeking advanced treatment in China and to enable remote consultation with Chinese doctors for those unable to travel abroad.

Looking ahead, the CEO Maruf Mollah said Belt & Road Healthcare Center wants more Chinese doctors to visit Bangladesh regularly to provide direct treatment, training, and technical support to local physicians.

He also noted that the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has been highly cooperative in facilitating medical visas, while the healthcare center assists patients with documentation and hospital invitations, making the process simple and patient-friendly.

Addressing common concerns, he said halal food, translators, and prayer facilities are widely available across China, including cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen, ensuring cultural and religious comfort for Bangladeshi patients.

“There are no major barriers related to language, food, or religious practices,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tenjo, a specialist from Shenzhen Hospital, highlighted how China’s advanced fertility treatment technologies could significantly benefit Bangladeshi patients and doctors.

He said their fertility center uses unique and advanced procedures, including ovarian puncture assisted by hydro-echotherapy, treatment of abnormal endometrium, management of recurrent implantation failure and recurrent miscarriage, while integrating traditional Chinese medicine with modern Western medical practices.

“Our clinical pregnancy success rate for patients under 37 years of age reaches around 60 to 70 per cent, while cumulative success rates exceed 80 per cent,” Dr. Deng Weifen said, adding that these outcomes reflect the effectiveness of China’s integrated and technology-driven treatment approach.

She also emphasized the importance of sharing treatment protocols, technologies, and clinical experience with Bangladesh, noting that such collaboration could help upgrade local capacity, reduce treatment costs in the long run and expand access to advanced care.

Experts believe that through sustained cooperation, technology transfer, specialist exchange, and streamlined medical tourism, China-Bangladesh healthcare collaboration can contribute significantly to improving Bangladesh’s health sector and ensuring better treatment options for patient.