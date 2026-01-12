Country’s first freelancer ID management platform to be launched Tuesday

Bangladesh is set to achieve a milestone in institutionalizing its growing freelancing sector as the country’s first national digital platform for freelancer registration and ID card management, freelancers.gov.bd, will be formally inaugurated tomorrow.

The platform’s security and technical capabilities have been successfully verified through VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing), said a press release of the ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology here today.

Implemented by the Information and Communication Technology Division (ICT Division) and the Department of ICT, the platform will allow freelancers in the country, for the first time, to obtain a government-recognized digital identification card (Freelancer ID Card).

Through this ID card, registered freelancers will have easier access to banking services, loans and credit facilities, financial incentives, and various government and private training opportunities.

At the same time, it will enhance the credibility and professional recognition of Bangladesh’s freelancers both nationally and internationally.

The freelancers.gov.bd platform will also serve as a national freelancer database, maintaining updated information on the number of freelancers, their skills, types of work, and market trends.

This data will play a vital role in future planning and decision-making for policymakers and relevant agencies, said the release.

The initiative, it added, is expected to strengthen connections between freelancers and banks, government institutions, and the private sector, further boosting the country’s digital economy.

It is considered a strategic national step toward promoting youth self-employment, foreign currency earnings, and expanding technology-based employment opportunities.

With this initiative, Bangladesh has taken another step toward bringing the freelancing sector under a safe, transparent, and institutional framework.