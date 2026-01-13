Mobile phone prices set to fall as NBR slashes import duty

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Tuesday slashed customs duty on imported mobile phones by 60 per cent aimed at keeping handset prices within the purchasing capacity of consumers amid rising living costs.

It issued two separate statutory regulatory orders in this regard.

According to an NBR notification, the customs duty on imported finished mobile phones has been reduced to 10 per cent from the existing 25 per cent.

The revenue authority said the decision was taken to ensure that mobile phones remain affordable for the general public and to facilitate wider access to digital services.

To protect local mobile phone assembling companies from facing adverse competition due to the duty cut on finished handset imports, the NBR simultaneously reduced customs duty on the import of raw materials and components used by domestic assemblers.

In another notification, the duty on importing such components has been lowered to 5 per cent from 10 per cent.

The NBR said the dual measures were designed to strike a balance between consumer interest and the sustainability of the domestic mobile phone assembling industry.

As a direct impact of the revised duty structure, the government estimates that the price of each imported finished mobile phone priced above Tk 30,000 will fall by around Tk 5,500.

Meanwhile, the price of each locally assembled mobile phone in the same price segment is expected to decline by approximately Tk 1,500.

With mobile phones playing a critical role in communication, digital financial services, e-governance and education, ensuring affordability has become a key policy priority, NBR officials said.

The revenue authority also reaffirmed that the government’s efforts to keep mobile phone prices within the reach of consumers would continue in line with its broader goal of promoting digital inclusion and expanding access to technology across the country.

At the same time, Bangladesh has introduced the National Equipment Identity Register as a major regulatory step aimed at curbing the use and trade of illegal, counterfeit and unregistered mobile handsets, strengthening consumer protection and safeguarding government revenue.

Launched under the supervision of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, the NEIR system requires every mobile phone to be registered through its unique International Mobile Equipment Identity number before it can access cellular networks.

Authorities say the platform will help block stolen or smuggled devices, reduce grey market imports, improve network security and ensure a level playing field for compliant importers and manufacturers who pay applicable duties and taxes.

However, the rollout has triggered protests from mobile phone traders across the country particularly small and medium retailers who fear that the system could disrupt business and impose new financial and administrative burdens.

Protesters have demanded a longer transition period, clearer guidelines, amnesty for existing stock and stronger public awareness campaigns before full enforcement.