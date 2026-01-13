Smuggled Indian goods worth Tk 1.5 cr seized in Habiganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-55) seized a large consignment of smuggled Indian goods worth around Tk 1.5 crore from Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district early Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB officials conducted a drive at around 2 AM in the Sat Chhari–Teliyapara area on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway in the upazila and stopped a suspicious sand-laden truck while it was passing along the highway.

During a search, they recovered a huge quantity of illegally imported Indian cosmetics and sarees that had been cleverly concealed under sand in the truck.

The estimated value of the seized items and the vehicle is around Tk 1.5 crore.

Habiganj BGB-55 Battalion confirmed the incident through a press release and said that the seized goods would be handed over to Habiganj Customs authorities following due legal procedures.