Bank Asia Launches SME Entrepreneurship Program in Sylhet

Bank Asia PLC, in association with Bangladesh Bank, has organized a month-long ‘Entrepreneurship Development Program’ for SME entrepreneurs in Sylhet. The program was inaugurated on 12 January 2026 by the Chief Guest Mr. Khaled Ahmed, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank (Sylhet Office).

Mr. Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director, Bangladesh Bank and Program Director of SICIP and Mr. Mohammad Saifuddowla, Head of Small Business of Bank Asia were the Special Guests. Mr. Md. Nazmus Sakib, Zonal Head (Sylhet & East Zone) of Bank Asia, presided over the program.

The training program has been designed to equip new entrepreneurs with essential business skills, enabling them to contribute to the country’s economic growth by fostering employment generation. The program is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP) of Finance Department, Ministry of Finance.