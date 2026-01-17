Malan, Hridoy, Nahid power Rangpur Riders into play-offs

Half-centuries from Dawid Malan and Towhid Hridoy, followed by a superb three-wicket spell from Nahid Rana, guided Rangpur Riders to the play-offs of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with an 11-run win over Dhaka Capitals in Mirpur on Saturday.

The defeat knocked Dhaka out of the tournament, joining Noakhali Express at the exit, while Rangpur booked a place in the play-offs alongside Rajshahi Warriors, Chattogram Royals and Sylhet Titans.

Batting first, Rangpur posted 181 for 4 after racing to 100 in just 11.3 overs.

Openers Malan and Hridoy laid the foundation with a 133-run stand, scoring 78 off 49 balls and 62 off 46 respectively.

However, both slowed after reaching their fifties, allowing Dhaka to regain control late in the innings. Tight bowling at the death restricted Rangpur to just 16 runs and three wickets in the final three overs.

In reply, Dhaka’s chase faltered despite a brisk start from Usman Khan (31 off 18) and Saif Hassan (12 off six).

Regular wickets before and after the powerplay stalled their momentum, and cautious innings from captain Mohammad Mithun (25 off 29) and Shamim Hossain (10 off 11) failed to keep the asking rate in check.

A late counterattack by Saifuddin, who remained unbeaten on 58 off 30 balls, and Imad Wasim (20 off 14) proved insufficient as Dhaka finished on 170 for 7.

Nahid Rana was the standout bowler for Rangpur, returning excellent figures of 3 for 11 from four overs, while Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 2 for 43 to seal the Riders’ place in the knockouts.