Young doctors call for parliamentary approval of tobacco control ordinance

Young doctors across Bangladesh have urged Parliament to approve the Smoking and Tobacco Products Use (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 in its upcoming session and to impose effective taxes on all tobacco products in FY 2026–27 national budget, stressing that strong legal and fiscal measures are essential to achieve a tobacco-free Bangladesh.

The call was made on Saturday at a workshop titled “Engaging Young Physicians to Advocate for Stronger Tobacco Control Policies (TC Law in 2026 and Tobacco Tax Measures in Fiscal Year 2026–27)”, held at National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute in Dhaka, with participation from young doctors representing medical colleges across the country.

The programme opened with a welcome address by Professor Khandoker Abdul Awal Rizvi, President of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, who highlighted the multidimensional harms of tobacco use and underscored the leadership role young doctors can play in advancing tobacco control.

He also urged swift approval of the amendment ordinance in the upcoming 13th National Parliament.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research at National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, said more than 130,000 people die prematurely each year in Bangladesh due to tobacco-related diseases, citing the Tobacco Atlas.

He noted that while the government has finalised the tobacco control ordinance, its effectiveness depends on prompt parliamentary approval.

As a special guest, Professor Dr Syed Akram Hossain, Head of Oncology Department at Bangladesh Medical University, said tobacco remains a leading cause of cancer in the country.

He argued that imposing effective taxes on tobacco products in the FY 2026–27 budget would raise prices, discourage consumption; particularly among young people, and simultaneously boost government revenue while reducing long-term healthcare costs.

At the end of the workshop, certificates were distributed among participating young doctors by Professor Fazila-tun-Nessa Malik, Secretary General of National Heart Foundation Hospital of Bangladesh.

She said doctors enjoy high public trust and that the collective voice of young physicians could significantly influence policymakers.

She also encouraged them to play a more active role in the anti-tobacco movement.

Participating doctors said their sustained advocacy had contributed to the government’s issuance of the Smoking and Tobacco Products Use (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

They stressed that swift parliamentary approval of the ordinance, along with effective taxation of all tobacco products, would help make tobacco less accessible and protect future generations from its harmful effects.