Crispy Vegetable Pakora

Ingredients:

Vegetables:

* 1 cup Cabbage (finely shredded)

* 1/2 cup Carrot (julienned or grated)

* 1/2 cup Potato (thinly sliced or grated)

* 1 medium Onion (thinly sliced)

For the Batter:

* 1 cup Gram Flour (Besan)

* 2-3 tbsp Rice Flour (This is the secret to making them extra crispy)

Spices & Herbs:

* 1 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

* 1 tsp Red Chili powder

* 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

* 1/2 tsp Roasted Cumin powder

* 2-3 Green Chilies (finely chopped)

* A handful of fresh Coriander leaves (chopped)

Salt to taste

Oil- For deep frying.

Method:

1. Prep the Veggies: In a large mixing bowl, combine all the shredded vegetables. Sprinkle a little salt over them and let them sit for 5 minutes. The vegetables will release some moisture, which helps the batter stick better.

2. Mix the Batter: Add the gram flour (besan), rice flour, all the dry spices, ginger-garlic paste, and chopped herbs to the vegetables.

3. Combine: Mix everything thoroughly using your hand. Try not to add water at first; the natural moisture from the vegetables is usually enough. If it feels too dry, add water 1 tablespoon at a time until you get a thick, sticky consistency where the veggies are well-coated.

4. Heat the Oil: Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium-high heat. To check if it’s ready, drop a tiny bit of batter; if it sizzles and comes to the surface immediately, the oil is ready.

5. Fry: Drop small, spoonful-sized portions of the mixture into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pan. Fry on medium heat until they turn golden brown and crunchy on all sides (about 4-5 minutes).

6. Drain: Use a slotted spoon to remove the pakoras and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.