Crispy Vegetable Pakora

Ingredients:
Vegetables:
* 1 cup Cabbage (finely shredded)
* 1/2 cup Carrot (julienned or grated)
* 1/2 cup Potato (thinly sliced or grated)
* 1 medium Onion (thinly sliced)
For the Batter:
* 1 cup Gram Flour (Besan)
* 2-3 tbsp Rice Flour (This is the secret to making them extra crispy)
Spices & Herbs:
* 1 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste
* 1 tsp Red Chili powder
* 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder
* 1/2 tsp Roasted Cumin powder
* 2-3 Green Chilies (finely chopped)
* A handful of fresh Coriander leaves (chopped)
Salt to taste
Oil- For deep frying.
Method:
1. Prep the Veggies: In a large mixing bowl, combine all the shredded vegetables. Sprinkle a little salt over them and let them sit for 5 minutes. The vegetables will release some moisture, which helps the batter stick better.
2. Mix the Batter: Add the gram flour (besan), rice flour, all the dry spices, ginger-garlic paste, and chopped herbs to the vegetables.
3. Combine: Mix everything thoroughly using your hand. Try not to add water at first; the natural moisture from the vegetables is usually enough. If it feels too dry, add water 1 tablespoon at a time until you get a thick, sticky consistency where the veggies are well-coated.
4. Heat the Oil: Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium-high heat. To check if it’s ready, drop a tiny bit of batter; if it sizzles and comes to the surface immediately, the oil is ready.
5. Fry: Drop small, spoonful-sized portions of the mixture into the hot oil. Do not overcrowd the pan. Fry on medium heat until they turn golden brown and crunchy on all sides (about 4-5 minutes).
6. Drain: Use a slotted spoon to remove the pakoras and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.