Bangladesh’s historic triumph in the SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 sparked emotional celebrations in Thailand as players and officials reflected on a landmark achievement for the country. After clinching their maiden SAFF futsal title with an unbeaten campaign, head coach, team management, and captain Sabina Khatun shared their heartfelt reactions, dedicating the victory to the people of Bangladesh and highlighting the collective effort behind the success.

Iranian head coach Saied Khodarahmi congratulated the people of Bangladesh, calling the achievement a collective success built on focus and discipline throughout the tournament.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on winning the SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship 2026. This was my responsibility, and I sincerely thank the Bangladesh Football Federation, its futsal department, and all federation members for supporting us in every possible way,” Khodarahmi said.

“I believe our team showed great focus in every match of this tournament and played very strong futsal. Step by step, they progressed and finally won the best result and the gold medal as a gift for the people of Bangladesh. Today, I am truly very happy.”

Team Manager Imranur Rahman also credited the players—especially captain Sabina—for the historic achievement, expressing optimism about the future of futsal in Bangladesh.

“All the credit goes to my ‘Tigress’ captain Sabina and her team. They played extraordinarily well. I am personally very proud, and Inshallah, futsal in our country will go a long way. This victory belongs to the nation, and those who watched the matches will understand why these players deserve opportunities at international events. I pray that they continue to bring success for Bangladesh in football and futsal.”

Skipper Sabina, who led the team from the front throughout the tournament and finished as the highest goal-scorer with 14 goals, thanked everyone behind the scenes and dedicated the historic triumph to the people of the country.

“Victory is always joyful, and the people of our country feel proud whenever boys or girls succeed in any event,” Sabina said.

“But I believe those who work hard behind the scenes deserve the most credit. I would like to express my gratitude to our chairman for his tireless efforts over the past two months, as well as to the federation president and everyone involved for their continuous support.”

“Above all, my biggest gratitude is for the people of Bangladesh. They always pray for us, and we see their happiness and support whenever we go on social media. I hope they will always stand by us and continue supporting women’s football and futsal.”

Bangladesh’s triumph in Thailand not only delivered the country’s first SAFF women’s futsal title but also highlighted the growing strength, unity, and promise of women’s futsal on the international stage.