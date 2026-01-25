Gold keeps breaking records, hits Tk2.57 lakh per bhori

The price of gold has reached an all-time high in the country, hitting over Tk2.57 lakh per bhori (11.664 grammes).

Jewellers have increased the price of the precious yellow metal by Tk1,575 to Tk2,57,191 per bhori due to a hike in the price of pure gold in the local market.

The Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring of the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) made the decision at a meeting held on Sunday.

Earlier, the price of gold reached a record of Tk2,55,616 per bhori in the country.

As per the new decision, the price of 22-carat gold will now be Tk22,050 per gramme, and 21-carat Tk21,050 per gramme, read a press release signed by the standing committee chairman, Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk18,040 a gramme, while that of traditional gold at Tk14,825 per gramme.

New tariffs would come into effect on Monday, read the release.

Prices of silver have also increased.

The price of 22-carat silver is now Tk620 per gramme, 21-carat Tk595, 18-carat Tk510, and traditional one is Tk380 per gramme.