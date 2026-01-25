1000-bed Bangladesh–China Friendship Hospital, 24 other projects get ECNEC nod

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Sunday approved 25 development projects worth Tk45,191.27 crore including a 1,000-bed Bangladesh–China Friendship General Hospital in the northern region.

Of the total project cost, Tk10,881.40 crore will be financed from government funds, Tk32,018.09 crore from project loans and Tk2,291.78 crore from the implementing agencies’ own resources.

The approvals were given at an ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the Planning Commission complex, chaired by Chief Adviser and ECNEC Chairperson Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Two projects -the establishment of a 1,000-bed Bangladesh–China Friendship General Hospital to provide advanced medical services to the people of the northern region and neighbouring countries involving Tk2,459 crore and Health and Nutrition Services Improvement and System Strengthening Project involving Tk8,700 crore under the Health Services Division were approved in the meeting.

Among the approved projects, 14 are new, six are revised and five involve extension of project duration.

Under the road transport and bridges ministry, two projects were approved for widening and upgrading the Rangamati (Manikchhari)–Mahalchhari–Khagrachhari regional highway (R-162) and upgrading three regional highways and one district road under the Munshiganj Roads Division.

One revised project under the housing and public works ministry was approved for the construction of an elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry received approval for two projects relating to strengthening the existing runway and taxiway at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and introducing tourism facilities at Parki in Chattogram.

Two projects under the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry were approved for promoting women entrepreneurship in sanitation and developing important rural infrastructure in Cumilla district.

The home ministry secured approval for two projects including the construction of police outposts, investigation centres, camps, naval police centres, railway police stations and outposts, tourist police centres and highway police stations and outposts across the country as well as construction of district offices of the Department of Narcotics Control under its first phase.

One revised project under Bangladesh Railway was approved for constructing a single-line dual-gauge railway track from Dohazari via Ramu to Cox’s Bazar and from Ramu to Ghumdum near the Myanmar border.

The youth and sports ministry received approval for the revised project aimed at generating employment through freelancing training for educated job-seeking youths in all 64 districts.

Two revised projects under the textiles and jute ministry were approved for the establishment of Sylhet Textile Engineering College and Sylhet Textile Institute.

The primary and mass education ministry received approval for the project titled alternative education opportunities for out-of-school children.

The agriculture ministry had two projects approved, including the Ashuganj–Palash Green Project and the Smallholder Agricultural Competitiveness Project (third revision).

Six projects under the water resources ministry were approved, covering sustainable river management in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts, dredging and construction of a rubber dam on the Mahananda River in Chapainawabganj, protection of both banks of the Padma River in Chapainawabganj, erosion control along the Tetulia River in Mehendiganj upazila of Barishal, protection of the right bank of the Padma River at Majhirghat Zero Point in Zajira upazila of Shariatpur district, and integrated water and land resources management to improve livelihoods in the Arial Beel area.

One revised project under the science and technology ministry for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant construction was also approved.

The ECNEC meeting was also informed about 10 projects, each costing less than Tk50 crore, which had already been approved by the planning adviser.

These include development projects of selected government colleges, Bangladesh University of Professionals, strengthening of the Education Engineering Department through establishment of headquarters and district offices, completion of partially implemented science and education infrastructure projects, expansion of ambulance services of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, construction of RAB headquarters, widening and development of a national highway section in Narail town, and revision of the Saidpur 150 MW power plant project.

In addition, the project previously titled establishment of the permanent campus of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh has been renamed as establishment of the permanent campus of Bangladesh Maritime University.