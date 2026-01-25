Defying ageism can help you live longer, experts say

Challenging negative stereotypes about ageing is not just about fairness it can also improve health and longevity, experts say.

Research shows that having a positive attitude towards ageing can make people feel younger and even live longer.

According to the World Health Organization, ageism – the harmful treatment of people based on their age – affects all age groups, though older adults are the most impacted. In the UK, one in three people experience age-based discrimination, while a US study found that 93% of adults aged 50 to 80 reported some form of everyday ageism.

“Ageism is personal. Yet many fail to recognise it as such,” said Parminder Raina, scientific director at Canada’s McMaster Institute for Research on Aging. He pointed out that phrases like “grey tsunami” wrongly portray ageing as a societal burden, when in reality, living longer is a public health success.

Studies suggest that internalised ageism – when people adopt negative stereotypes about their own age – can reduce self-confidence, discourage learning, and even harm physical and mental health. “Older people are capable, active, and contribute meaningfully to society. There’s no limit to what humans can do,” Raina said.

Positive perceptions of ageing can bring real benefits. Becca Levy, professor at Yale School of Public Health, found that people with optimistic views on ageing lived an average of seven and a half years longer than those with negative perceptions. They also showed better memory and lower risks of Alzheimer’s-related brain changes.

Experts emphasise that fighting ageism requires both cultural and individual action. Intergenerational contact, role models of healthy ageing, and community support are key. Hannah Swift, a social psychologist at the University of Kent, said, “We need to change societal norms about what people of different ages should do, wear, or achieve.”

Globally, some cultures continue to show respect for older adults. In Japan, Keirō no Hi, or Respect for the Aged Day, honours elders, while Native American communities regard older adults as “living libraries” preserving wisdom and traditions.

Levy’s “ABC Method” encourages individuals to recognise ageist beliefs, identify where ageism causes harm, and challenge stereotypes. Research shows that fostering positive views of ageing and creating inclusive, multigenerational communities can help everyone live healthier, more fulfilled lives.

“Ageing is a privilege,” Raina said. “Embracing it, rather than fearing it, benefits us all.”