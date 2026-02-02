British High Commissioner meets Army Chief

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has met Chief of Army Staff General Waker‑uz‑Zaman to explore ways to deepen defence ties.

She also reaffirmed the UK’s long‑standing encouragement of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in Bangladesh, said the High Commission on Monday.

The courtesy meeting with the Chief of Army Staff was held at Army Headquarters.

In addition to exchanging mutual greetings, both sides discussed various aspects of further enhancing defence cooperation between two nations, said the Bangladesh Army in a message through its verified Facebook page.