Exports rise 11.22% in Jan to $4.41b

Bangladesh’s exports rebounded strongly in January, posting an 11.22 percent month-on-month increase to reach $4.41 billion, as trade activity showed signs of improvement despite persistent global economic uncertainties.

According to the latest data released on Monday by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), export earnings rose sharply from $3.97 billion recorded in December 2025, reflecting renewed momentum in overseas shipments.

However, cumulative exports during the July–January period of the current fiscal year (FY2025–26) stood at $28.41 billion, slightly below the $28.97 billion achieved in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating that global trade pressures continue to weigh on overall performance.

The readymade garments (RMG) sector remained the main driver of export growth, generating $22.98 billion in earnings during the seven-month period, marking a robust 11.77 percent year-on-year increase.

The EPB said the sector’s performance highlights sustained international demand and improved competitiveness of Bangladeshi apparel in global markets.

Export outcomes across other major sectors were mixed. Leather and leather goods, jute and jute products, home textiles, plastics, and light engineering recorded growth on both monthly and annual bases.

In contrast, agro and agro-processed goods and frozen fish showed more moderate trends, reflecting sector-specific challenges.

In terms of destination markets, the United States retained its position as Bangladesh’s largest export partner, with shipments totaling $5.22 billion during July–January.

Exports to the US posted growth of 1.64 percent over the corresponding period, alongside year-on-year and month-on-month increases of 3.59 percent and 2.24 percent, respectively.

The European Union also demonstrated a positive turnaround. Germany and the United Kingdom ranked as the second and third largest export destinations, earning $2.85 billion and $2.78 billion, respectively.

Exports to major European markets, including Great Britain, Spain, and the Netherlands, showed consistent growth across all comparative periods.

The EPB noted that the improved performance in January reflects strengthening trade momentum, although sustained policy support and market diversification will be crucial to maintaining export growth in the coming months.