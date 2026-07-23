When excessive concern about food becomes a sign of mental illness

An eating disorder is a form of psychological struggle. According to the World Health Organization’s 2025 Adolescent Mental Health Report, the prevalence of eating disorders among adolescents is increasing at an alarming rate worldwide.

This condition is not merely a reluctance to eat; rather, it reflects a profound psychological crisis.

Why does this problem occur?

Research has shown that social media exerts a significant influence on the minds of adolescents in the digital age.

Constant exposure to images of seemingly perfect bodies on screens can lead young people to perceive their own normal bodies as inadequate, causing feelings of inferiority and low self-esteem.

A 2025 study published in the “Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry” found that structural changes in the brain during adolescence, combined with limited emotional regulation, can push young people towards unhealthy eating behaviours.

As a result, they often become more influenced by unrealistic standards of beauty portrayed on screens than by reality.

Recognising the signs

According to the American Psychiatric Association’s 2025 Eating Disorders Guidelines, parents should pay close attention to the following warning signs:

Has your child become excessively preoccupied with food, such as repeatedly counting calories or completely eliminating carbohydrate-rich foods from their diet?

Does your child avoid eating with others and instead eat alone or in secret?

After eating, does your child engage in excessive exercise or adopt unhealthy methods in an attempt to lose weight?

Does your child constantly feel dissatisfied with their body shape or experience persistent feelings of inferiority when comparing themselves with others?

Pathways to recovery

Recovery from an eating disorder requires a combination of emotional support and evidence-based treatment. Effective approaches include:

Family support: For adolescents, Family-Based Treatment (FBT) is considered one of the most effective interventions. Rather than blaming the child, family members should actively participate at every stage of recovery, from helping to plan meals to listening attentively to the young person’s concerns and emotions.

Psychological counseling: Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) helps challenge and correct distorted beliefs and thought patterns. Through therapy, adolescents learn that a person’s worth depends not on their weight but on their abilities, character, and achievements.

Digital detox: Young people should develop a greater interest in real-life experiences rather than pursuing artificial standards of beauty. It is essential to educate them about the responsible and healthy use of social media.

Final thoughts: Food should never become a source of fear; it should serve as a source of nourishment and enjoyment. Equally, parents should avoid forcing children to eat or using fear and pressure as motivation. If you notice even subtle changes in your child’s behaviour, seek advice from a qualified mental health professional without delay.