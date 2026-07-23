Child rape-murder suspect assaulted again at Sylhet court premises

The prime accused in the attempted rape and murder of four-year-old Fahima Akter was assaulted for the second time at the Sylhet court premises today (23 July) while being taken to a tribunal.

The incident occurred around 10am when police brought 30-year-old Zakir Hossain from Sylhet Central Jail to the Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in a prison van. Later, agitated relatives and neighbours of the victim allegedly attacked Zakir as police escorted him from the prison van to the courtroom, beating him in custody before officers dispersed the crowd with a baton charge.

The incident follows a similar assault on 23 June, when Zakir was also beaten by the victim’s relatives and neighbours while being produced before the same court. A paternal uncle of Fahima, who requested anonymity, denied involvement in today’s assault and accused the public prosecutor of speaking in favour of the accused. “We are angry with the public prosecutor. He is speaking on behalf of the accused. We are now worried about whether justice will be ensured,” he said.

The repeated attacks have raised questions over security at the court. Mohammad Monjurul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said Zakir had been brought to court under adequate police protection. “I am looking into how the attack took place despite the security measures,” he said. Earlier, police arrested Zakir on 11 May in connection with the attempted rape and murder of Fahima. He has remained in Sylhet Central Jail since his arrest.

Investigators submitted the charge sheet one month and five days after the incident, naming Zakir as the prime accused on charges of attempted rape and murder. His two brothers, Joynal Ahmed and Abul Kalam, were accused of helping conceal the body. According to the case statement, Fahima, daughter of day labourer Raisul Haque, went missing from Sonatola village in Kandigaon Union of Sylhet Sadar upazila on 6 May.

Her body was recovered from a nearby waterbody two days later. According to police, Zakir lured the child into his house after asking her to buy cigarettes from a nearby shop, then attempted to rape her before strangling her to death. Police said Zakir initially hid the body in a briefcase before trying to dispose of it in a nearby reservoir. Investigators also recovered the blanket and briefcase allegedly used in the crime based on information provided by Zakir, police said.

After his arrest, Zakir gave a confessional statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, he recently told journalists while being taken to court that police had forced him to confess. Local MP and Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, along with Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman, separately visited Fahima’s family and assured them of a speedy trial.