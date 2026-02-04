Govt takes strict security measures for free, fair election: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday assured that the law and order situation in Khulna division remains fully under control ahead of the 13th national election, expressing confidence that the polls will be held in a free, fair, peaceful and uninterrupted manner.

He made the remarks while talking to journalists after a views-exchange meeting with administrative and law enforcement officials of the Khulna region this morning.

“There is no reason for being concerned in this region. The election will be held in a festive environment,” the Home Adviser said, adding that there is no scope to be doubtful regarding voting and the election results.

He said there is no concern regarding law and order or the conduct of the upcoming election, expressing hope that the polls will be held in a festive atmosphere.

Regarding election-time security, he said the law enforcement agencies will remain deployed in the field for seven days—four days before polling, on the polling day, and two days after the election. He noted that the highest number of security personnel, along with modern technology, is being deployed to ensure overall security.

The Home Adviser stated that more than 100,000 members of the Army, 5,000 Navy personnel, 4,000 Coast Guard members, 3,500 naval personnel, nearly 100,000 police personnel, 37,000 BGB personnel, 9,000 RAB members, and over 500,000 Ansar members will be engaged in election duties. Every polling centre will be brought under CCTV surveillance, with body cameras, dog squads and drone monitoring in place, he added.

He said that additional security measures will be taken at centres identified as sensitive based on the prevailing situation.

Calling upon the media, the Home Adviser urged journalists to publish truthful and responsible reports, cautioning that false or misleading news may sometimes deteriorate the situation.

The meeting, chaired by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Gani, was attended by senior officials of the administration and law enforcement agencies from ten districts of the Khulna region.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Nasimul Gani, Police Commissioner, Range DIG, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, regional and district election officers, upazila nirbahi officers and officers-in-charge of police stations were present, among others.

Earlier, at around 12:15 PM, the Home Adviser arrived at the BGB Sector Headquarters helipad in Khulna by a helicopter.

He was accompanied by Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani, BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Khondaker Rafiqul Islam and RAB Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman.

He was received by Divisional Commissioner Md Mokhtar Ahmed, Khulna Range DIG Md Rezaul Haque, KMP Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Hasan, Jashore Region Commander Brigadier General Mahmudul Hasan and BGB Sector Commander Colonel Mohammad Masudur Rahman.

Addressing the meeting as the chief guest, the Home Adviser stressed ensuring public safety, administrative coordination and professionalism of law enforcement agencies to hold a free, fair and impartial election. He warned that strict action would be taken against any irregularity or negligence in performing duties.

He provided clear directives to district administrators, police superintendents, executive magistrates, upazila nirbahi officers, officers-in-charge and election-related officials regarding their roles and responsibilities.

The Home Adviser left Khulna by helicopter at around 2:45 PM.

Senior officials of the divisional and district administration were also present at the meeting.