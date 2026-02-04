Bangladesh urges people-centred policies for social justice

Bangladesh has called for renewed global solidarity and people-centred policies to advance social development and social justice, stressing the need for inclusive, compassionate societies with equal opportunities for all.

Addressing the sixty-fourth session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD64) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Bangladesh Permanent Representative Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury underscored the importance of policies that place people at the core of development efforts, said a press release received here today.

The envoy highlighted Bangladesh’s holistic development approach, with a strong focus on rural development, women’s empowerment, youth development, social protection, climate resilience and inclusive finance.

Bangladesh also urged stronger international cooperation, particularly in the areas of debt relief, disaster response and the protection of people displaced due to persecution.

The sixty-fourth session of the Commission for Social Development is being held at the UN Headquarters in New York from February 2 to 10, 2026.

Bangladesh is serving as a member of the Commission for the 2023-2027 term.