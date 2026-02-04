Book Launch – Bangladesh on the Brink  Queen Mary University of London

Matiar Chowdhury :

This is a an independent and indepth analysis of Bangladesh Liberation War and

what happened post 5th August. The fall of the elected government and rise of Nobel laureate

Muhammad Yunus and his student advisors.

Authored by Christopher Blackburn (Director Swiss Bangladesh Stratagic forum) Robert Bob Lancia

(United States Navy Chaplain & State Representative Washington) Priyajit Debsarkar (Author and

Geo Political analyst London).

All the authors noted and raised concerns that Bangladesh is sliding very significantly and severely

into destruction and fundamental radical intolerance completely contrary to secular and Democratic

values. In the discussion pannel was European Parliament member Paulo Casaca, Director of South

Asia Development Forum said this book is a critical reference point in history as Bangladesh is at the

Brink and very dangerous crossroads.

Human rights defender and Barrister Tania Amir raised serious concerns about Jamat E Islam of

women oppression and grave violence of Religious values with non participation in Bangladesh

economy and way of life. Professor Dr Habiul Millat of Global Center for Democratic Governance

Canada said the attack is on Bengali identity and the constitution to make Bangladesh into another

Afghanistan. The event was attended by members of Bangladeshi Diaspora and press.